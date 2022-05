The Village of Weston Water Utility conducted a follow up PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) sampling event for all wells on April 11, 2022. Results of this follow-up sampling indicates PFAS levels below all Department of Health Services (DHS) recommended levels at all utility wells. These results are posted on our website at www.westonwi.gov/pfas.

WESTON, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO