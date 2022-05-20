ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Opinion: Finding Meaning

By Skip Hellewell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink Laguna land is crazy expensive? Hah! Back in the day, it was free. Today is the 160th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln signing Congress’ arguably best law—The Homestead Act. That act lead to the “Laguna land rush,” in which four families, linked by a shared faith, tied up the best...

newportbeachindy.com

Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $500K

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated charitable fundraisers and social events, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $500,000 this year. The event was held on Thursday, April 28, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, with nearly 400 people in attendance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach mulls NDA with Cal Fire, OCFA over Coastal Fire probe

Laguna Beach is on track to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with county and state agencies regarding the inter-agency investigation of the Coastal Fire’s cause. On Tuesday, the City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to execute the agreement being coordinated by the Safety and Enforcement Division of the California Public Utilities Commission and joined by the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection, Orange County Fire Authority, and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Fast Casual

The Trough opening in remodeled office park

Reimagined suburban office parks have made a comeback over the last few years, so it's not surprising that Orange County, California's Centerview at Irvine Concourse — owned by affiliates of EMMES Realty Services LLC and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management — has taken that a step further by developing a restaurant pad, Eighteen Main. It includes The Trough, a fast casual concept joining The Goldfinch, Izakaya Osen, KIT Coffee, Porch & Swing, SOL Mexican Cocina, and Maldon's Bistro at Centerview, according to a company press release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lariatnews.com

Top 10 South Orange County restaurants guaranteed to impress your guests from out of town

Copy editor recommendations for the best places to eat locally. As a native New Yorker, I’m pretty snobby about what I choose to eat. New York is by far the gold standard when it comes to fine dining. It has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the country. However, it’s the small hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are the true stars of N.Y. The immigrants that move to America and share their cultural dishes with us.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Festival of Arts, Terra settle lawsuits over unpaid rent, building mishaps

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has inked a deal with Terra restaurant’s operator to settle cross-complaints, including claims of unpaid rent and unpermitted construction, court records show. Terra Laguna Beach, Inc. president Mohammad Honarkar agreed to pay $368,209 for rent due from as far back as April...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

Vans US Open of Surfing Returns to Huntington Beach

Kanoa Igarashi met by fans after his maiden 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing win. Photo Credit: Kenny Morris / WSL. The Vans US Open of Surfing returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier to host the world’s largest action sports festival featuring the best in surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions from July 30 through August 7, 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the nine-day event will offer a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy, including customization workshops, on-site surfboard shaping, public skate and BMX sessions, a community market, giveaways, and sustainable installations. This year, the festival’s centralized message will focus on the importance of environmental responsibility and impact, which will be a common theme across multiple brand activations and platforms. The entire event is free and open to the public.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grad Night Canceled For Santa Clarita Seniors

The William S. Hart School District announced that this year’s grad night for the class of 2022 is being canceled due to various cited roadblocks. On Friday, families received an email from the district stating that the planned Grad Night at the Saugus Speedway, scheduled for May 27, has been canceled.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
davisvanguard.org

OC District Attorney Candidate Demands OC DA Return Donations from Those Implicated in Corruption Scandal

ANAHEIM, CA – Orange County District Attorney Candidate Pete Hardin called on DA Incumbent Todd Spitzer to return campaign contributions from donors implicated in the “widening, corruption scandal” in Anaheim. Harden said financial disclosures “reveal Todd Spitzer accepted max contributions from Todd Ament, who has been indicted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rate of COVID 19 hospitalizations in LA County is on the rise

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as are the number of hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. Statewide figures show that more than 402 patients are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID 19. In Orange County, there were 118 individuals hospitalized, and in Riverside, 75. That seems to be the tread across the country as hospitalizations are up nationwide. More than 75 percent of the U.S. population lives in a "high" or "substantial risk" area with more than 100,000 people daily getting infected. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, says the actual case count is much higher. In response, Broadway is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

Dana Point Fisherman Saves Baby Seal

DANA POINT⸺ Captain Chad Steffen of The Clemente of Dana Wharf Sportfishing spotted a disturbance on top of the water while heading home from a fishing trip. An endangered Guadalupe fur seal was caught in a gill net off San Onofre. Steffen and the crew scooped the animal onto the boat and tried to restrain the pup while they cut away the net wrapped around its snout and throat. The pup was quickly released after rescue and did a couple of laps around the boat before moving on. Good job, captain and crew!
DANA POINT, CA

