£184million EuroMillions winners eye £7.25million Cotswolds mansion near Jeremy Clarkson’s farm

By Ryan Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EUROMILLIONS winners Jess and Joe Thwaite are eyeing a £7.25million Cotswolds mansion within a tractor ride of Jeremy Clarkson’s farm.

Animal-lovers Jess, 44, and Joe, 49 hope to buy a seven-bedroom home, complete with 6.5 acres of landscaped gardens, tennis court, swimming pool and stable block.

Euromillions winners Jess and Joe Thwaite are eyeing this £7.25million Cotswolds mansion
Animal-lovers Jess, 44, and Joe, 49 hope to buy the seven-bedroom home

The pile is a few miles from Diddly Squat farm owned by TV host Clarkson.

It is close to the picturesque market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucs, as well as the chic celeb hideaway Soho House.

The couple, who live in a rented home, went public on Thursday after landing £184million to become Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winners.

Former engineer Joe spent the first 45 minutes after learning of the win looking at multimillion-pound homes online.

The mansion near Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucs, would fulfil the dream of Jess’s late father, Tony Shearing, of buying village homes for the family.

A source told The Sun: “It’s all still sinking in but they’re looking at new homes already. This house would be the perfect forever hideaway for them and their family.

“It’s an incredible location and has everything you’d want in a country house. It would certainly live up to everything that Tony wanted.”

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm is only a few miles from the mansion
The former Top Gear presenter owns the farm in the Cotswolds

