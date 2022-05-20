ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hampton Lumber announces local winners of high school lumber wrap design contest; Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s Rossi Nelson art selected as one of winners

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, OR – Early this year, Hampton Lumber launched its first lumber wrap design contest for high school students living in and around communities where the company operates sawmills. Six winning designs were selected from around 120 submissions. Contest participants were asked to create designs that reflect the local area and...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Wyden Announces Five Oregon Town Halls: Coming off this year’s landmark 1,000th town hall, senator’s upcoming online town halls will be in Lincoln, Tillamook (5/28), Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties

Portland – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced five upcoming live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Lincoln, Tillamook, Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties. Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,017 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County “Betsy Brigade” to Meet Thursday May 26th at 6 pm, 4H Dorm at Fairgrounds

It’s a historic three-woman race for Oregon Governor – or it will be – as soon as Betsy Johnson’s supporters can gather 25,000 signatures from registered Oregonian voters to put Betsy on the ballot as a “non-affiliated” candidate. If you are interested in assisting with these efforts and Betsy’s campaign, join a meeting on Thursday May 26th at 6 pm at the 4H Dorm building at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Summer Term Registration Open at Tillamook Bay Community College

Registration is now open for summer term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). Summer is a great time to get started on your college education or to brush up on your technical skills. Students have from now until June 26 to apply and register for summer term classes. Classes begin the week of June 27.
TILLAMOOK, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Pacific City FREE Shuttle Services Return May 27th, Trolley Makes Debut

Beginning May 27th through September 5th, the Pacific City Free Shuttle Service returns this summer to accommodate the high volume of visitors who are traveling to the Pacific City/Woods area. Service will be taking place Friday through Sunday with stops all the way from Bob Straub Park going north to Whalen Island County Park with 30-minute service during the mid-day hours. This year, the shuttle will be operating Labor Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July and of course the Pacific City Shuttle is always free to whomever wants to ride. We are also happy to introduce our Trolley to the community which will be making its public debut at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy