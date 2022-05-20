Hampton Lumber announces local winners of high school lumber wrap design contest; Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s Rossi Nelson art selected as one of winners

Beginning May 27th through September 5th, the Pacific City Free Shuttle Service returns this summer to accommodate the high volume of visitors who are traveling to the Pacific City/Woods area. Service will be taking place Friday through Sunday with stops all the way from Bob Straub Park going north to Whalen Island County Park with 30-minute service during the mid-day hours. This year, the shuttle will be operating Labor Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July and of course the Pacific City Shuttle is always free to whomever wants to ride. We are also happy to introduce our Trolley to the community which will be making its public debut at this time.

1 DAY AGO