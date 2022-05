The Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority met on May 10, welcoming two new board members and then tackling an agenda full of ongoing projects. The new board members are Mark Shackleton, co-owner of the Grand Marais Subway. Shackleton is the EDA representative for the city of Grand Marais. The other new board member is Steve Surbaugh of Cascade Vacation Rentals. Surbaugh is the EDA representative for the county.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO