Man, 56, with schizophrenia reported missing from Compton

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing from Compton.

Wayne Morris Hampson, 56, was last seen on April 30 in the 1800 block of Bales Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Hampson is white, 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.