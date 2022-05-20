ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 206: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
In a welterweight bout on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 206 – also known as UFC Vegas 55 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 206 Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET. and the main card at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Ponzinibbio, a.k.a. the “Argentine Dagger”, lost via split-decision last time out against Geoff Neal at UFC 269 in December. He has won just once in his last 3 outings. He had won 7 straight bouts prior to this rough patch, including 4 via KO/TKO — 3 of which were in the 1st round.

Pereira is on a 4-bout win streak, last topping Andre Fialho via unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January. Each of his last 3 fights has ended in a UD. His last stoppage was a submission win in the 3rd round against Zelim Imadaev in Sept. 2020. Each of his last 6 bouts has lasted at least into the 3rd round.

UFC Fight Night 206 Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Ponzinibbio +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Pereira -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -170 | No +122)

UFC Fight Night 206 Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira picks and predictions

Records: Ponzinibbio (29-5-0) | Pereira (27-11-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

PEREIRA (-145) is the younger fighter by 7 years, and “Demolidor” is also on a 4-bout win streak, as opposed to his counterpart Ponzinibbio who limps in just 1-2 across his last 3 bouts.

The fighters are evenly matched in terms of height and reach, and Ponzinibbio holds an ever-so-slight 4.79-to-4.71 significant strikes landed per minute advantage. Pereira is far more efficient, however, landing 57.60% of those shots, as opposed to just 41.86% from the Argentine.

If this fight goes to the mat, Pereira is far superior, posting a 1.84-to-0.51 takedown average, and a 0.67 submission average. Ponzinibbio has never had a submission win at the UFC level.

Over/Under (O/U)

PEREIRA ON POINTS (+150) is worth a roll of the dice for a chance to nearly double up. His past 3 wins have all gone the distance.

If you don’t want to specify a winner, but want action, playing YES: FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE (-170) isn’t terribly out of line.

