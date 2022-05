The last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs Thursday, May 26 after 19 seasons. Before it concludes, Ellen DeGeneres is sharing how she feels about the end. DeGeneres sought advice from Oprah Winfrey about what to expect at the end of this era, she told The Hollywood Reporter one week before the finale airs. She said this ending feels like a new beginning and that reality hasn’t really sunk in.

