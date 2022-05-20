ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slimmer than ever Martine McCutcheon stuns as she poses in skinny cropped jeans

By Dan Cain
 4 days ago

MARTINE McCutcheon showed off her keen eye for fashion in a chic mirror selfie today.

The actress revealed her love for combining casual and glam elements for an original look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148seg_0flHUDDT00
Martine McCutcheon modelled a stylish outfit at home Credit: martinemccutcheon/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkGZK_0flHUDDT00
Martine is enjoying a weekend with family

Martine is still riding high from her 46th birthday last week, admitting she's had four separate celebrations.

Her home is still full of silver helium balloons from her party, and she plans to milk it a little longer.

Sharing her weekend plans on Instagram, she said: "Doing a little bit of filming today for a really amazing skincare brand.

"Going to go and see my friend this evening, and she's got a little boy that Rafferty absolutely adores.

"Mum's coming over tomorrow, lovely to have a day off and just eat."

Many fans have noticed how great Martine looks at the moment, and she recently explained how she manages her health.

"I think it takes a long time to work out what your own recipe is," she told Love Sunday magazine.

"It’s taken me such a long time to look through all the stuff that’s out there and just do what works for me.

"So it’s not as simple as just going on a crazy diet. I just feel like it’s really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves."

Martine says she doesn't follow a particular diet to stay healthy, but has a "simple trick" to stay in shape as she revealed: "The 80/20 rule is what works for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUjW9_0flHUDDT00
Martine turned 46 last week Credit: Instagram/@martinemccutcheon/

