Despite new numbers from Alabama health officials that COVID-19 cases are rising, a new study shows our state is among the safest in the nation for the virus. The internet web site Wallethub now ranks our state as the eleventh safest state in the nation for the coronavirus. Alabama made headlines for being the worst among U.S. states for vaccinations. We also had the third highest death rate in the nation. Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzales explains a better vaccination rate is helping Alabama move up in the ranking compared to its neighbors.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO