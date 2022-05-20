ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I entered my dog in a cutest pet competition but he was disqualified for a heartbreaking reason

By Robin Perrie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

A DOG owner’s winning entry in a cutest pet contest was disqualified — because her beloved pooch was dead.

Jill Tubbs entered a snap of chocolate labrador Bounty ­sitting on a plant pot at nine weeks old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HScYg_0flHSCPA00
Jill Tubbs entered a snap of chocolate labrador Bounty ­sitting on a plant pot at nine weeks old - taken 11 years ago, and Bounty died in January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYGtJ_0flHSCPA00
Jill with another pet labrador

When she was told the photo had been voted into first place, she said it was taken 11 years ago, and Bounty died in January.

The local paper running the contest then withdrew the prize of a dog hamper — which Jill was giving away — and awarded it to the runner-up, a spaniel called Charlie.

Jill, of Melksham, Wilts, said: “The competition asked for the cutest dog picture and we sent that one in.

"It didn’t say it had to be current or that the dog had to be alive.”

Jill and husband Steve, both in their 60s and running a pet nutrition shop, want the Melksham News to “acknowledge” Bounty had won.

Jill said: “I just got an email and when the announcement was made, they said the other dog had won. But he hadn’t — Bounty had won.”

The paper said: "Our competition was open to pets living in the Melksham News distribution area.

"It was a competition for a pet to win a prize of a hamper donated by a local business and be featured in the newspaper with its owners.

"A photo of Bounty as a puppy did receive the most votes but Bounty was not eligible to enter the competition as we were informed by his owners that he had sadly died at the age of 11, prior to being entered.

"As a result, we presented the prize of a hamper to Charlie, who came a very close second. We have apologised to everyone concerned for any upset that this has caused."

