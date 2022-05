Remote working from home has been a big part of my life and has numerous benefits, especially as a parent. However, I’ve noticed some correlation between long durations alone transitioning into feelings of loneliness with remote work. Loneliness is one of those afflictions that seeps into your life, difficult to define and approximate when and how it happens, but there it sits as a weighted shadow in your life. Here is a short list with a few ideas on combatting remote loneliness that I think are worth giving a go to see if they help others.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO