LEE COUNTY - Lee County is now at a HIGH Community Level of COVID-19 due to an increase in the case rate in the community. The Lee County Health Department (LCHD) is advising residents to take additional actions to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s county tracker indicates high community level for Lee County, as well as some other counties in our region. CDC Community Level metrics are designed to help communities take action when COVID-19 spread is increasing impacting health and healthcare systems in their locality.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO