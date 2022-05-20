Handling of Buffalo suspect spurs talk of uneven restraint
NEW YORK (AP) — When police confronted the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, he was the very poster boy for armed and dangerous, carrying an AR-15-style rifle and cloaked in body armor and hatred. Yet officers talked to https://apnews.com/article/buffalo-supermarket-shooting-government-and-politics-race-ethnicity-978bddfec22344fe73e30ca34f491784">Payton Gendron, convinced...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0