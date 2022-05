LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gone are the red Xs and green arrows that hung above Bardstown Road, the end of a decades-long era along the Highlands' iconic roadway. Louisville Public Works crews removed many of the lights Monday, which also removes some of the visual clutter above Bardstown Road. More importantly, it takes away some of the confusion for drivers.

