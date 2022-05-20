ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Piracy Trigger Innovation?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new working paper by the US Patent and Trademark Office shows that online software piracy increases innovation. Authors conclude that piracy motivates software companies to spend more resources on research and development, to stay ahead of the piracy threat and protect their revenue streams. The research looks at the effect...

Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer

A decentralized storage network is a p2p network of computers cooperating to provide storage capacity. DSNs aim to solve challenges inherent with traditional cloud storage and they are the foundation on which the future web #web3 is being built. DSNs are facilitating an iteration of the web that is more secure, persistent, open and robust. This new iteration, #web 3.0, fosters the sharing of computing, information and economical resources. DSNs that will thrive and gain popularity are those that provide resilient, highly available storage rewarding to storage providers and end users. There would be more need for predictable costs of storage in DSNs and we would probably witness more adoption of stable crypto-currencies in these networks. In the next few years, there would be more projects that abstract away the technicalities from users, such that DSN solutions feel as seamless as the popular cloud storage of today.
How Can Machine Learning Predict the Stock Market?

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that focuses on creating algorithms that can learn and improve on their own. Traders can use this information to make more informed decisions about where to invest their money. By analyzing historical data, machine learning algorithms can identify patterns that may indicate how the market will move in the future. This information can be used to make better investment decisions and generate profits. The use of machine learning in predicting the stock market has been successful in many cases, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Non-Linear Competition In A Tech-Driven Business World

Wall Street's built-in disincentives trying to stiff competition – in the short-term – actually create whole new markets in the long term. In this case, intelligent people move to new industries to prevent legal issues. New industries that might seem unrelated might swallow old industries in long-term. Take the case of Tesla, entering into the insurance business, for now, it’s part of the service business, but you’re not sure how much it generates for the company. Amazon left everyone flabbergasted, when it showed its AWS numbers, in 2016.
The Importance of User Experience in Product Differentiation

Product Strategy can build a competitive advantage through your product’s user experience. A good User Experience supports the marketing and affects the entire delivery and the go-to-market strategy. Research suggests that every dollar invested in UX Design returns about 100 dollars. Product differentiation is the creation of unique products or services from those of your competitors. It is a crucial aspect of any marketing strategy and is used to attract new customers and grow market share. The key to success as a Product Company is keeping up with emerging trends.
How Everest Is Making It Possible for People to Tokenize Traditional Assets

The main driving issue behind major crypto adoption is the tokenization of non-blockchain assets. Everest has introduced a new tokenization engine with its licensed CRDT token, which can be backed by any asset. Everest owns a virtual financial asset custodian license, this will enable the platform to issue these assets in a compliant manner. The reasoning behind this is that more users will be able to access traditional assets due to the low barrier to entry for blockchain-based assets. This works by using payment rails which enable multiple parties to transfer funds between each other, and Everest has access to local payment rails.
How to Make Money as a Content Creator in 2022

The creator economy is less than a decade old, but it has grown into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More than 50 million independent content creators are currently valued at $104.2 billion. Native monetization tools are not built into platforms, meaning creators are forced to monetize via middlemen and give up a major share of revenue. New ways for creators to make money online are emerging: from fan-funding platforms, to NFTs and online courses. Web3.0 aims to help creators make the transition from user to owner, the so-called "ownership economy".
Why Mobile Application Development Is Important In Current Scenario?

Mobile apps are transforming the business world, making it easier and more convenient than ever before to shop, bank, book travel, and connect with your favorite brands. Native apps are an application that was developed specifically for a certain operating system in most cases, iOS or Android. Web apps are developed using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. Hybrid apps are more flexible since they can be accessed from any computer or mobile device with a web browser. HTML5 apps have great cross-platform capabilities and can be viewed by any device (smartphone, tablet, or desktop) that has a web.
A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How.

An API (application programming interface) is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. A product-based API client should provide exhaustive and easy access to all features of the application it serves. An API design also tries to limit the amount of boilerplate code needed to instantiate, use, or parameterize an API method. The best API design is a small code size and low or no dependencies.
Two Factor Authentication - The Deep State Tool That Supports Mass Technology Dysfunction

The world has been using automation for a long time. In an age of changing technologies, it's time to use hyperautomation. Technologies make it possible to automate business processes from beginning to end. It can also improve the customer experience, and make it easier to get new customers. It begins with robotic process automation (RPA) and goes with a variety of advanced technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Analytics and other advanced automation tools Business Process Management System (BPMS)
Get in Loser, We’re Going Networking!

We, HUMANS, are reinventing the way to discover jobs in web3, and we are pretty sure anyone can profit from it. The waitlist is already open, meaning you can be one of the first to join the community. HUMANS. We are HUMANS, building the future of work. We are reinventing...
"Go Big or Go Home" - Michael Hummel, Founder Marketing Agency

Michael Hummel is the founder of Establish PR. He explains the importance of effective public relations for the crypto and blockchain industry. Hummel has a background in direct response marketing and has helped 1000 clients with their systems and processes. He shares his journey from being a team of 1 person to a rapidly growing company of 20+ people. Hummel: "If your project has the potential to revolutionize the world, put everything at stake. For them I have one thing to say, Go Big or Go Home. If your project is going to have a long-lasting impact"
CSMA is More Than XDR — An Introduction to Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture

Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) aims to reduce the need for one specific computing environment. The traditional technology stack is breaking down because more people use microservices. Remote workers, cloud adoption, DevSecOps, IoTs, and other parts of digital transformation require flexible and scalable cybersecurity strategies. The answer to this problem is a “scalable, integrated, and automated cybersecurity mesh architecture” - CSMA. CSMA is a multi-layer approach to flexible, scalable, and reliable cybersecurity control.
Why Discord Won't Work For Most NFT Projects Long Term

FanCircles is a SaaS platform for music artists and TV celebs to own their own data and reach their fans without having to pay Zuckerberg every time. Users can download a branded app under the name of a dedicated NFT project under both Apple and Google app stores as well as use a custom web app at the domain at a dedicated domain. FanCIRcles has been built for ease of use and to enable both holders and non-holders access to content in a familiar format. We have more NFT projects in five months than music artists in three years.
5 Simple Hacks to Rank in Google Maps

Ranking in the three pack of Google Maps is essential for every local business if they want to succeed. Top 3 businesses in the Google Maps show up ahead of organic search results and are catered to the searchers with their location, directions, contact details and reviews. If you want to rank for a keyword like “Miami SEO“ then you need to be a bit creative and add your keyword to the Google My Business, Business Name section. Add a local business Schema Markup to your website is the most neglected local SEO tactic.
Codify your SaaS Apps: The Answer to the Unmanaged SaaS Jungle

CloudFlare, Okta, Mongo Atlas, Datadog, Git and many other popular SaaS platforms and tools that are part of our core operations suffer from infrastructure drift, unmanaged resources, and ghost assets, just like in our clouds. How can we make these SaaS extensions equally versioned, scalable and monitored if they aren't codified? In this post we'll unpack the why and hte how of managing your SaaS clouds with GitOps.
The Top Five Frameworks For Developing Android Apps

Application Framework is a software toolkit that connects app developers to create a product that satisfies the requirements of the owner. A framework provides the foundation for a program, which is then built-in with visuals, movement, special features, and functionality. Application frameworks are designed to make the app development process easier to manage, adapt, and issue in the future. In this article, we'll discuss the most common Android cross-platform frameworks, as well as their design and development features. The top Android App Development Framework is Flutter, Apache Cordova and React Native.
How to Streamline your Login Experience via Passwordless SSO

Single Sign-On (SSO) is an authentication framework that allows users to authenticate in multiple applications using a single set of credentials. Most consumer-facing SSO applications use an authentication protocol called OpenID Connect (OIDC). This protocol handles the authentication process through JSON Web Tokens and a central identity provider. To achieve a truly frictionless login experience, you can now use YooniK as an Identity Provider using OIDC protocol. To log in with YooniK, you need a username and a selfie, and that's it! No more passwords to worry about.
How to Hack Bootstrap CSS for Better Looking Websites

This article is a tutorial on how to achieve satisfaction with the look of your bootstrap-themed site. Update your color palette with a new teal primary color and override the default line heights for common HTML elements in our CSS file. Add a small border to the top of the nav to bring some extra life to the page. Change the text from white to black by removing the `text-white` class on the lighter background color on it. Change line-heights to common elements with the larger the text is reducing your line heights.
Uncover Some of the Best Practices For Secret Management

Certificates to function, but storing and accessing these resources can leave developers vulnerable to security risks. In this article, you will learn about the challenges of secret management as well as some of the best practices for managing, storing, and reading secrets in web applications. What Are Secrets? Secrets are digital credentials used for authentication and authorization. They manage access rights at both the human-to-application and application-to-application levels.
