ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals option Carlos Hernandez, select Foster Griffin

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBV8E_0flHJC5H00
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez is headed to Triple-A. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals announced they optioned Carlos Hernández to Triple-A Omaha and placed reliever Ronald Bolaños on the injured list. Kansas City selected left-hander Foster Griffin onto the big league club and recalled righty Matt Peacock. Infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL as well.

Hernández becomes the second member of the season-opening rotation to pitch his way off the active roster. Kansas City also optioned Kris Bubic last week, with both hurlers struggling mightily in the early going. Hernández has taken seven turns through the rotation but logged a 9.10 ERA over 29 2/3 innings. He has struck out just 10.7% of batters faced while walking an untenable 13.4% of opponents, making him one of just two starters (minimum 20 innings) with more walks than strikeouts.

Needless to say, that kind of performance isn’t one the Royals can accept every fifth day. The 25-year-old righty posted a 3.68 ERA over 85 2/3 frames last season. His 2021 strikeout and walk numbers weren’t great, but they were far superior to this season’s early marks. Hernández also averaged north of 97 MPH with his fastball last season, but his velocity has taken a slight hit this year. He’ll try to right the ship with the Storm Chasers and earn his way back to the big leagues.

In large part due to Bubic’s and Hernández’s struggles, Kansas City has had one of the least effective rotations in the majors. Royals starters rank 26th with a 4.78 ERA and last with a 5.7 percentage point differential between their strikeout and walk rates. Zack Greinke, Brad Keller and Daniel Lynch have spots locked down, while Jonathan Heasley was recently brought up in Bubic’s stead. Who’ll replace Hernández is to be determined, but former first-round pick Brady Singer has been stretching out as a starter in Omaha after opening the season in the MLB bullpen.

Griffin, meanwhile, will join the bullpen mix for manager Mike Matheny. The former first-round pick made the briefest of big league debuts, appearing in one game for Kansas City in 2020. The Royals outrighted him off their 40-man roster following that season, but he quickly re-signed on a minor league pact. A starting pitcher early in his career, he’s come out of the bullpen 13 times with the Storm Chasers this year.

Over 19 2/3 innings, Griffin has posted a 1.83 ERA. He’s backed that up with excellent peripherals, fanning nearly three in every 10 batters while inducing grounders on over 58% of batted balls. Griffin has always had solid control and gotten a fair share of worm-burners, but this season’s early strikeout rate is a marked improvement over his prior results. He has all three minor league option years remaining, so the Royals can bounce him between K.C. and Omaha without exposing him to waivers now that he’s back on the 40-man roster.

Mondesi’s IL transfer was an inevitability. The speedy infielder unfortunately suffered a torn ACL last month and isn’t expected to return this season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration for a final time this winter.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release Carlos Martinez

The Red Sox have released right-hander Carlos Martinez, reports Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (Twitter link). Boston had signed the longtime Cardinals righty to a minor league deal earlier this month. Martinez has now spent time with both the Giants and Red Sox organizations on minor league deals this...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners designate Steven Souza Jr., select Sam Haggerty

The Mariners are making a series of roster moves Sunday, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Infielder Abraham Toro is heading to the 10-day injured list. He had hurt himself in a collision with Adam Frazier during Saturday night’s game. The club’s announcement of the moves describes his injury as a left shoulder sprain. Also leaving the roster is outfield Steven Souza Jr., who has been designated for assignment. To fill those two holes on the active roster, the club has recalled utility player Sam Haggerty and outfielder Taylor Trammell.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres OF Trayce Thompson elects free agency

The San Diego Padres announced that outfielder Trayce Thompson has chosen to become a free agent after clearing outright waivers. Thompson was designated for assignment four days ago, and since he had been previously outrighted during his career, Thompson could elect free agency rather than accepting the outright option. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lose Joey Gallo following worrying injury update

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal update ahead of their doubleheader on Sunday. With two games against the Chicago White Sox on the docket for Sunday, the Yankees will be without a pair of key players for both legs, and potentially longer. According to the team, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Comment Controversy

The Chicago White Sox were furious with a New York Yankees player on Saturday for allegedly calling Tim Anderson "Jackie." A benches-clearly brawl was nearly ignited when Josh Donaldson allegedly said "What’s up, Jackie?” to Anderson multiple times during the game. Donaldson believed it was an inside joke...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Il
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays option Cavan Biggio

The Blue Jays announced this evening they’ve activated Cavan Biggio from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. The Jays had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, so no additional move was necessary. Biggio has appeared in minor league games on rehab stints over the past...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets scouting right-handers Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle

The New York Mets have recently had scouts watching Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. With the aggressive Mets clearly focused on a championship this year, it isn’t surprising that the club is already looking ahead to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros OF Kyle Tucker doesn't want to 'prolong' extension deal

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has quickly rebounded after a rocky couple weeks to begin the year, hitting .310/.402/.530 over the past month after getting out to a brutal .087/.192/.217 start through his first 13 games. That production only serves as a reminder that the 25-year-old is viewed as a building block in Houston. That fact is also backed up by the team’s apparent efforts to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported recently that the ’Stros approached Tucker’s camp about an extension this year but talks proved unsuccessful and are not active at this time (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
MLB
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three offensive players whose jobs are at risk

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a new offensive chapter under head coach Andy Reid. What 2021 contributors could see a lesser load in 2022?. Any fan sees that the Kansas City Chiefs offense will look very different in 2022. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is gone, tight end Travis Kelce is another year older, and question marks remain at running back. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leads head coach Andy Reid’s scheme, so you can never count out this offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy