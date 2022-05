Department of Health Announces Notice of Funding Availability for Behavioral Health. Providers to Reduce Negative Impact of the Social Determinants of Health. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (AACDOH) is seeking behavioral health treatment and service providers interested in receiving funding to support client/participant activities to reduce barriers related to the social determinants of health; support therapeutic recreational activities to enhance quality of life and social skill development; and mitigate the impact of COVID 19 on county residents with behavioral health conditions.

