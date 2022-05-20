Wyoming hit with a cold blast of winter in late May

Snow fell over parts of Wyoming on Friday, as a cold front plunged temperatures across the state.

The frigid air hit only 10 days before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer season. It dropped temperatures dramatically: thermometers plunged on Thursday from roughly 80 degrees into the 30s in only hours in Cheyenne, for example.

In southeast Wyoming, snow and ice forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie for a time on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation posted a photograph on Facebook showing blizzard conditions and ice covering the highway. Snowplows were dispatched to the area to reopen the interstate.

A day earlier, organizers of the state track and field championships in Casper canceled some events as sleet fell over Kelly Walsh High School.

The cold weather won’t leave immediately. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a freeze warning for parts of southern and eastern Wyoming that extended into Saturday morning. Temperatures were expected to fall into the mid- to low-20s, the agency reported. A low of 21 degrees was forecast for Laramie.

Spring-like weather should return to the area by Monday, according to the weather service’s forecast.