ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming hit with a cold blast of winter in late May

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzyfE_0flHHJKm00

Snow fell over parts of Wyoming on Friday, as a cold front plunged temperatures across the state.

The frigid air hit only 10 days before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer season. It dropped temperatures dramatically: thermometers plunged on Thursday from roughly 80 degrees into the 30s in only hours in Cheyenne, for example.

In southeast Wyoming, snow and ice forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie for a time on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation posted a photograph on Facebook showing blizzard conditions and ice covering the highway. Snowplows were dispatched to the area to reopen the interstate.

A day earlier, organizers of the state track and field championships in Casper canceled some events as sleet fell over Kelly Walsh High School.

The cold weather won’t leave immediately. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a freeze warning for parts of southern and eastern Wyoming that extended into Saturday morning. Temperatures were expected to fall into the mid- to low-20s, the agency reported. A low of 21 degrees was forecast for Laramie.

Spring-like weather should return to the area by Monday, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Warmer Weather On The Way For SE Wyoming This Week

After another cool, wet day today in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, we can expect a warming trend towards more seasonal temperatures towards the end of the week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:. ''The next five...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Spring snow could cause low visibility for travelers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A spring snowstorm could cause low visibility for those traveling in southeast Wyoming today. WYDOT posted on Twitter that there could be possible travel impacts due to the inclement weather:. As of 8:13 a.m., there are no closures on I-80. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, May 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Walsh High School
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Wyoming Wildlife Task Force recommends splitting white-tailed, mule deer licenses

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee is considering a controversial bill draft requiring separate hunting licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer. The Wyoming Wildlife Task Force brought the recommendation to the committee last week. The task force is a group...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

RESULTS: Wyoming 4A High School State Softball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With the Wyoming 4A State Softball Championships now concluding, Thunder Basin has officially taken the mantle of the top team in Wyoming Softball. Their win over Cheyenne Central marked their fifth of sixth tries against the Lady Indians all season. May 20th. (1E) Campbell...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day: “This Ain’t The Last Snowstorm This Season In Wyoming”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, May 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per gallon on Friday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.27 per gallon. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up by 6.1 cents per...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Classic Cafe & Pizza In Glenrock

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Story of Discovery, Change, And Not Judging A Book By Its Cover. Sometimes it takes a lot of hard work to bring you these stories of food exploration. Sometimes things don’t go as planned. Today, it was “one of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Golf Head Coach Mike Lepore retires

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CHEYENNE CENTRAL RELEASE) - Coach Mike Lepore has retired as the Central High School Golf Coach after 34 seasons. Coach Lepore’s teams won 11 state championships, and 12 conference titles and he coached 12 individual state champions. In 2004-2007 Central was the first golf program to win 4 consecutive state championships.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming alerts residents to Smuckers peanut butter recall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On May 20, 2022, J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the U.S. for potential salmonella contamination. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
WYOMING STATE
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy