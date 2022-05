New Orleans, LA - Xavier University of Louisiana, America’s only historically Black and Catholic university and one of the top-three HBCUs in the nation, announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional certifications, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO