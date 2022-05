MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Fun in the sun can quickly turn to something dark and deadly if you don't know what you're doing on the open waterways this summer. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is working in part with CBS 58 to put on a safety expo when it comes to boating. It'll be an interactive experience, free and open to the public. The Milwaukee Fire Boat along with various beach ambassadors will be on hand along with our Chief Meteorologist Drew Burgoyne who'll give a talk on storm safety while on the water. The overall event is bound to give even the most experienced boaters some insight to staying safe over the course of the next few months.

