Wright County Supervisors to meet Monday morning, May 23.

There is some good news regarding the latest unemployment rate for Hamilton County. The Iowa Workforce Development office reported Tuesday that the rate for April was at 2.4 percent. In March,the rate was at 3.3 percent and in April,2021, the rate was at 4.3 percent. The report stated that 6,790 people were employed in jobs across Hamilton County with 170 people without work last month. The unemployment rates for April in surrounding counties showed Boone County at 1.9 percent, Franklin County at 2.1 percent, Hardin County at 2.2 percent, Story County came in at 1.5 percent, Webster County at 2.4 percent and the Wright County unemployment rate for April was 2.3 percent. Iowa’s unemployment rate was at an even 3 percent in April compared with the March rate of 3.3 percent. Iowa’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO