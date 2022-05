(The Center Square) - Utah continued its trend of falling unemployment rates in April, numbers from the Department of Workforce Services show. The state’s nonfarm payroll employment increased about 3.9% over the last year, adding 62,400 more jobs since April 2021, the department said. According to the department, Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly last month from 2% in March to 1.9% in April, which remains well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO