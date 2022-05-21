ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Man Arrested After Racist Incident At Wendy’s In NW OKC

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A man is in custody after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a couple going through a drive-thru in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Michael Southerland, 57, also picked up a gun and pointed it at the couple, threatening to kill them, according to police. News 9 spoke to the couple; they did not want to go on camera.

The couple, both Black, were at the drive-thru ordering food at Wendy’s in northwest Oklahoma City.

“Anytime someone has a firearm, and they are pointing it at people you never know what can happen, especially in an intense moment and especially if someone is upset,” said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.

“I guess he got upset because they were taking too long, and he started yelling at the victims in the other car. At which time there was an exchange of some words, and the suspect pointed a gun at the victims,” she said.

An arrest warrant stated Southerland said “I’ll shoot you, you F--- N----” and went on to say “that’s what’s wrong with the United States. Go back to Africa.”

“The victims were able to give a good description of the vehicle and suspect when they called 911. Through the investigation they were able to find out who the suspect was, and they issued a warrant for his arrest,” Littlejohn said.

In a statement Wendy’s said, “We take the safety of our customers and associates very seriously. We fully cooperated with law enforcement as they worked through this situation.”

Southerland was caught on camera in the driver’s seat retrieving his gun, investigators said, and pulling the slide back as if he was chambering a round in the firearm.

“He was picked up at his residence yesterday for that warrant,” said Littlejohn.

Southerland was booked on a felony complaint for pointing a firearm and malicious harassment based on race.

As of Friday night, Southerland was in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Kendall martin
4d ago

With due respect to all parties involved I am reading these comments and find it very interesting that most blame Mr Trump for the problem. Mr Trump is not the problem for this incident the man who has POINTED A GUN AT ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IS THE PROBLEM PLAN AND SIMPLE. HE CANNOT CONTROL HIS BEHAVIOR AND ACTIONS. HE IS RESONABLE FOR HIS OWN ACTIONS PERIOD NO ONE ELSE. GOD BLESS ALL OF US LEGAL CITIZENS OF AMERICA 🇺🇸 🙏

Kendall martin
4d ago

I am very grateful for our law enforcement agencies in our community. Thank you for doing your job. God bless all of you 🙏 ❤️

Carol Franklin
4d ago

this nut needs locked in mental health facility but we no longer have any mental health . budget cuts, unconstitutional. so these people run the streets.

