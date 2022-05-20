ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City Mayor presents cast of ‘The Music Man’ key to city

Cover picture for the articleMason City’s mayor has just returned from a trip to New York City where he presented the “Key to the City” to the cast and crew of the current Broadway production of “The Music Man,” which was created by Mason City-native Meredith Willson. Mayor...

