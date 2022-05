A national press advocacy organization today, Monday, May 23 congratulated the state of Hawai‘i for passing a bill that protects student journalism. The Student Press Law Center, or SPLC, stated in a news release out of Washington, DC that HB1848, the “Hawaii Student Journalism Protection Act,” was a big step in restoring and protecting the freedom of Hawaii’s student media. Hawaii is the 16th state to adopt such protections, known nationally as “New Voices” laws.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO