Estancia baseball team out to cap a special season with win in CIF finals

By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Nate Goellrich leads his Estancia team into Saturday’s finals. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). It’s already been a season to remember for Estancia High School’s baseball team, which has racked up a school record 27 wins. But the Eagles have their sights set on...

PHOTOS: Tesoro celebrates first CIF championship with 3-0 victory over Fullerton

Tesoro players and coaches celebrate after capturing the CIF Division 4 title Saturday. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Tesoro High School right-hander Coleton Dahl dominated, striking out 11 batters over six innings to lead the Titans to a 3-0 victory over Fullerton in the CIF Division 4 championship game Saturday afternoon before a near capacity crowd at Cal State Fullerton’s Goodwin Field.
Sunset League rallies to defeat Trinity team in Ryan Lemmon Senior Showcase

Corona del Mar was represented by (from left) Jack Bolt, Ethan Watson, Coach Kevin McCaffrey, Dillon Gomes and Charlie Mannon. (Photo courtesy CdM Athletics). The Sunset League battled back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Trinity League 6-5 in the Ryan Lemmon Senior Showcase Saturday at Ryan Lemmon Stadium, according to Corona del Mar Coach Kevin McCaffrey.
Old stadium, new hangups

It’s one of the ironies of the 2022 Major League Baseball season that when the Los Angeles Angels are off to their best season in a decade, their accomplishments are close to being pushed aside by the controversy over the proposed sale of Angel Stadium. The mess, which includes...
Vans US Open of Surfing Returns to Huntington Beach

Kanoa Igarashi met by fans after his maiden 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing win. Photo Credit: Kenny Morris / WSL. The Vans US Open of Surfing returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier to host the world’s largest action sports festival featuring the best in surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions from July 30 through August 7, 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the nine-day event will offer a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy, including customization workshops, on-site surfboard shaping, public skate and BMX sessions, a community market, giveaways, and sustainable installations. This year, the festival’s centralized message will focus on the importance of environmental responsibility and impact, which will be a common theme across multiple brand activations and platforms. The entire event is free and open to the public.
East Bay High School Cheer Team Accused of Racist Instagram Post

An Instagram account titled “Black Bay Area” re-posted two troubling photos on their page this weekend, accusing the initial post of racism. The pictures show what appear to be members of the California High School varsity cheer team posing with a Black mannequin head and they refer to it as their mascot -- which they named Kareem.
27 Top Things to Do in Orange County, California

The Orange County region of Southern California is home to some of the state's signature sights, including Laguna Beach, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Disneyland. Golden shores smothered in sunshine, along with a few of the country's top amusement parks, make this SoCal destination an obvious vacation choice. At times less obvious are Orange County's diverse roots, which can be experienced through historic cultural centers, art installations and incredible fusion cuisine.
Grad Night Canceled For Santa Clarita Seniors

The William S. Hart School District announced that this year’s grad night for the class of 2022 is being canceled due to various cited roadblocks. On Friday, families received an email from the district stating that the planned Grad Night at the Saugus Speedway, scheduled for May 27, has been canceled.
