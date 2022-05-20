Estancia baseball team out to cap a special season with win in CIF finals

Kanoa Igarashi met by fans after his maiden 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing win. Photo Credit: Kenny Morris / WSL. The Vans US Open of Surfing returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier to host the world’s largest action sports festival featuring the best in surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions from July 30 through August 7, 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the nine-day event will offer a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy, including customization workshops, on-site surfboard shaping, public skate and BMX sessions, a community market, giveaways, and sustainable installations. This year, the festival’s centralized message will focus on the importance of environmental responsibility and impact, which will be a common theme across multiple brand activations and platforms. The entire event is free and open to the public.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO