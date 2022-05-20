ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 draft prospect and former Baylor guard Kendall Brown talks Thunder interview, potential fit

By Clemente Almanza
Baylor guard Kendall Brown revealed during the 2022 NBA draft combine that he has interviewed — but not worked out, not yet at least — with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Black Sports Online’s Daniel Bell.

The Thunder continue to interview and work out draft prospects as the team does its homework ahead of the NBA draft, which will be held on June 23. The Thunder own the second, 12th, 30th and 34th picks.

Brown also spoke about the possibility of playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. He said he’s definitely excited about the thought of playing with them as an off-ball threat.

“Those are great players. I can see myself moving without the ball and playing in transition wherever they have me at,” said Brown. “I feel like I can fit in.”

In his lone season at Baylor this past year, Brown averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 58.4% shooting in 34 games. Brown is projected to be selected in the late first round/early second round. The Thunder own picks at 30 and 34.

