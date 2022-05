The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons announces it will host an online auction and preview cocktail party to raise money for the cats and dogs at the ARF Adoption Center in East Hampton. The benefit designer auction, chaired by ARF Board members Lisa McCarthy, Alex Papachristidis, and Katharine Rayner, will kick off with a Preview Cocktail Party on Saturday, May 28, from 6 to 8 PM at the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop, 17 Poxabogue Lane in Sagaponack. The online auction will take place from May 28 through June 7 and feature furniture and decorative items for the home donated by longstanding friends and ARF supporters, including some of the most admired designers, artisans, and dealers in the country.

SAGAPONACK, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO