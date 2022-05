PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is about to officially kick-off and according to the department of labor’s recent numbers, there are 11.5 million job openings and 4.9 million recent resignations. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison wants to show some ‘tough love’ to employers with what employees actually want out of their career.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO