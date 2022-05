Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library made state history Monday, becoming the first library staff to unionize in Missouri. The results of the vote showed 101 employees in favor of unionizing to 55 opposed, for 65% approval, per the Missouri State Board of Mediation. The approval of the motion to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited was acknowledged in a news release from the Daniel Boone Regional Library early Monday.

HOLTS SUMMIT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO