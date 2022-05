CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy is recovering after he fell into a makeshift fire pit that was built by a lake in Chelmsford over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Varney Park Beach Sunday afternoon for reports of the incident and found the child suffering from burns on his calf, behind and lower back, officials said. They said the fire was still going but the people who set it were gone.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO