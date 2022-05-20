ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the...

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

