Click here to read the full article. Arizona Muse — with her biodynamic farming charity Dirt — and sustainable label Another Tomorrow are teaming up to benefit regenerative cotton farming. The organizations, alongside responsible retailer Maison de Mode, and its cofounder Hassan Pierre, hosted an ethical fashion chat at Another Tomorrow’s West Village retail location on Tuesday night. At the event attendees could shop Another Tomorrow merchandise — known for its minimalist wardrobe staples — at a discount with 10 percent of proceeds benefiting Dirt. Another Tomorrow will also donate 10 percent of online sales during the week of May 24...

13 MINUTES AGO