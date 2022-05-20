Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, more Kentuckians are looking to head out on the roads despite high gas prices. “A lot of people said, ‘Hey, we’re taking that trip anyway. We’re going to cut that budget elsewhere.’ Today we’re looking at gas prices that are right around the $4.60 mark nationwide. Here in Kentucky, we’re averaging just under 4.30, said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA of the Bluegrass. “People are cutting the budget in other places but still taking their trips so maybe they won’t dine out quite as much maybe they won’t do as many paid tours whatever it takes.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO