Orlando, FL

This Orlando dome home/ranch is perfect for a non-committal homeowner at $417K

By Alex Galbraith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving the dome lifestyle typically requires a commitment to the geodesic way of life. You have to be okay with living in an angular space...

Landsea Homes Closes on 149 Homesites for New Community in Sanford, Florida

New community of high-quality, single-family homes in Seminole County will be called Kentucky Square. Sanford, FL. (May 25, 2022)— Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 149 homesites in Sanford, Florida for a new community called Kentucky Square.
SANFORD, FL
The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken is set to finally open the doors to their Orlando location on Friday, May 27. The first Dave's franchise location in Orlando — and for that matter, in Florida — is opening in the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Alafaya Trail later this week, offering up the resto's signature Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, along with sundry sides.
ORLANDO, FL
Fun Food Events for May 28-June 3: Memorial Day in Orlando

Memorial Day in Orlando — with all those picnics and cookouts — have got us thinking about burgers. Whether you buy a box of frozen patties or order short rib blend from your local butcher – it just feels like time to grill out. That burger up top is from Knife Burger, the new poolside burger joint by celeb chef John Tesar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. You can read more in the Resort Report from the latest print edition of Edible Orlando magazine.
ORLANDO, FL
Aventon Breaks Ground in Orlando

This 308-unit project marks the company's fourth investment in the metro area. Multifamily developer Aventon Cos. has broken ground on Aventon Opal, a new Class A apartment community within the Orlando, Fla., metropolitan market. The 308-unit multifamily community, Aventon’s fourth within the area, will be situated on approximately 12.4 acres and will feature four- and five-story buildings.
ORLANDO, FL
Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mediterranean Blue closes up shop on Friday

Beloved Greek restaurant Mediterranean Blue will close its doors on Friday. The SoDo staple and regular contender for best Greek food in Orlando will close at 4 p.m. at the end of this workweek, ending 12 years in the space. "It has been a pleasure to share my spin on...
ORLANDO, FL
Legal Public Notices 5/25/2022

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jerome Burgess- Household Goods, Leonard Roundtree- Lawn mower, speakers, Andrea Hill- Household Goods, Kyle Berry- Mattress, Sylvava Stephens- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Furniture, Cherie Ellis- Household Goods, Johnnie Thomas- Shoes, Pressure washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
ORLANDO, FL
What to expect when Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers who visit Orlando International Airport's new terminal later this year are in for a treat. According to the airport's website, Terminal C will provide guests with local Orlando dining options, shopping opportunities, and a place to lounge before boarding a flight. WHAT RESTAURANTS WILL BE AVAILABLE...
ORLANDO, FL
How Orlando Is Building a Model City Around the SDG

By embedding sustainability and equity across its operations, the vacation destination in Florida is thinking beyond tourism to build a 21st-century city. It’s a humid day in downtown Orlando, and high school senior Anthony Williams is earning money at an unlikely after-school job. He’s one of nearly a dozen local students responsible for maintaining the city’s 10 beehives.
ORLANDO, FL
Underground trash collection could expand in Kissimmee

European technology to collect everyday trash that debuted in America — right here in Kissimmee — might become a bigger part of the landscape. You’ve likely seen Underground Refuse Solutions’ trash and recycling receptacles around downtown Kissimmee, along with its above-ground portable units about town. It’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Ryan Fitzgerald Named General Manager for the Waldorf Astoria Orlando

The Orlando Bonnet Creek properties of Hilton Hotels announced the appointment of Ryan Fitzgerald as General Manager for Waldorf Astoria Orlando. In this role, Fitzgerald will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations, from marketing and hotel administration to guest services and satisfaction for the 502-room, award-winning luxury resort.
ORLANDO, FL

