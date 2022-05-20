Lady Byrd Cafe

If the word “pretentious” comes to mind when you think of fine dining, Hi Felicia is here to change that. This supper club used to be a pop-up that operated out of a backyard in Oakland. And at their new Uptown Oakland brick-and-mortar, the warm, dinner party energy hasn’t changed—think handwritten name tags on each table, eclectic paintings all over the walls, and a staff you’ll be on a first-name basis with by the time dessert arrives. The 12-course menu ($195) showcases dishes that lean mostly Mexican, with a twist: you’ll eat duck confit wet burritos, sopes topped with a hefty scoop of caviar, and a cashew-based queso that we still think about hourly. It’s an experience you won’t want to end, and it’s not just because of the excellent parade of dishes that land in front of you—a meal here makes you feel like you’re a part of something special.

