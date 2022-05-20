ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Byrd Cafe

By Kat Hong
 4 days ago
If a wave of deja vu hits you at Lady Byrd Cafe, that's OK. This daytime cafe in Echo Park used to be...

The Infatuation

Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

We’ll be clear: Paradise Cove does not have the best food in Malibu. And that ticketed parking lot can be a certifiable nightmare. That said, once you’re actually in the place, all that fades away. Most restaurants in Malibu advertise themselves as being beachfront, but Paradise Cove is the only one literally on the beach. And if you think Mom and Dad (or a date) want anything else besides a margarita with their feet in the sand, you’re wrong.
MALIBU, CA
The Infatuation

Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica At EEEEEATSCON

Shake Shack is coming together with local stars Tacos y Birria La Unica for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique and innovative collaboration burger that will leave you questioning why taco burgers don't normally exist. Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Birria Shack -...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nissi VegMex

The owners of the East side trailer Nissi Vegmex opened a brick and mortar in Wooten right by Highland Lanes. It’s all vegan Mexican food using soy proteins, with a menu that includes tacos, flautas, and burritos. There are even birria tacos with consome, with their house-made soy birria.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Infatuation

Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Doc's Backyard Bar & Grill

Doc’s in South Austin has multiple TVs inside and out for sports, but it’s the spacious dog-friendly patio where it really shines. There are tons of picnic tables shaded by multiple enormous oak trees and patio umbrellas, and it’s kept cool by misting fans. Do watch out for the very hungry grackles that will try to steal your french fries if you’re not looking. This is the kind of place that will give you a koozie to keep your tallboy of Lone Star cold.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Infatuation

Hi Felicia

If the word “pretentious” comes to mind when you think of fine dining, Hi Felicia is here to change that. This supper club used to be a pop-up that operated out of a backyard in Oakland. And at their new Uptown Oakland brick-and-mortar, the warm, dinner party energy hasn’t changed—think handwritten name tags on each table, eclectic paintings all over the walls, and a staff you’ll be on a first-name basis with by the time dessert arrives. The 12-course menu ($195) showcases dishes that lean mostly Mexican, with a twist: you’ll eat duck confit wet burritos, sopes topped with a hefty scoop of caviar, and a cashew-based queso that we still think about hourly. It’s an experience you won’t want to end, and it’s not just because of the excellent parade of dishes that land in front of you—a meal here makes you feel like you’re a part of something special.
The Infatuation

Lou's

Lou’s is a restaurant in Barton Springs with a big patio serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. It’s from the same people behind June’s All Day and Elizabeth St Cafe. The original location is in East Austin.
BARTON, NY
The Infatuation

Ggiata Delicatessen At EEEEEATSCON

Ggiata is one of the newest sandwich shops in town, and yet, the reason we love it so much is just how old school the menu feels. You’ll spot sandwiches filled with things like crispy chicken cutlets drenched in spicy vodka sauce, meatball parmesan, and tangy grilled balsamic chicken with roasted red peppers. Though there are a few traditional cold cut options on the menu, most of Ggiata’s sandwiches feel more like entrees on bread - and that’s a great attribute in our books, particularly when they taste as good as they do here.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Calabama At EEEEEATSCON

Calabama is a weekend-only pop-up that operates out of an apartment in East Hollywood where the pick-up system literally involves a bucket drop from a top-floor fire escape. It’s a thrillingly hilarious experience, but make no mistake, the reason you’re really there is the tremendous breakfast sandwich. Stuffed with fluffy eggs, bacon, and avocado, it’s basically the world’s greatest breakfast grilled cheese - and that’s a superlative that should get absolutely everyone out of bed on a Sunday morning. Also, the chef makes her own excellent hot sauce that’s available by the bottle as well.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Secret Bao

Calling Secret Bao a fast-casual spot that serves Chinese dishes is like calling Ferdinand Magellan a boating enthusiast. This downtown spot isn’t just a lunchtime alternative to Sweetgreen: the shrimp-stuffed baos and katsu club sandwiches are a reason enough to make a quick stop on your road trip or grab dinner during peak commute hours. From the hamachi poke bowl to chili noodles, Secret Bao has a dish for every appetite , and they all cost less than $20 or so.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

This South Side coffee shop has a large porch and backyard complete with nighttime fire pits, and is home to some of the city’s best food trucks, including Pueblo Viejo for tacos, Tommy Want Wingy for chicken wings, and Leroy & Lewis, a super non-traditional barbecue truck that we really like. Between the beer, coffee, wine, and cocktail selection, you can basically drink here for the entire day, and as if this place couldn’t get any more utopian, dogs are allowed both inside and outside.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

