Enjoy lake life with an enormous fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, and wonderful views of Cannon Lake with this 1970s rambler that has hit the market in Faribault. While you have views of the lake from both inside the home and out on the property, it's the gourmet kitchen and oversized fireplace that draws your attention inside. The basement has room for a pool table and even features a small bar area complete with vintage corrugated steel along the interior of the basement as an accent.

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO