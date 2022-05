If you are looking for an excuse to get out of town for the weekend this summer, maybe give some of these uniquely Minnesota roadside attractions a view? Minnesota has plenty of options for those looking for something out of the ordinary, from green giants, and giant loons, to big ol' hockey sticks, there is something to see from border to border, from Iowa to Canada. Here are 10 options that might make a great weekend get-away or a simple day trip on the motorcycle.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO