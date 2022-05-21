ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County superintendent to become FCPS principal

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Steve Lockard Photo from Carroll County Public Schools

The current superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools is returning to Frederick County to work as an elementary school principal.

Steve Lockard will take over at New Market Elementary School effective July 1, Frederick County Public Schools announced Thursday. He’s served as CCPS’ superintendent since 2018. The Carroll County Times reported in November that Lockard’s annual salary as superintendent was $231,066.

Before that, Lockard worked as a teacher, an assistant principal and a principal at various FCPS elementary schools. Later, he became the district’s deputy superintendent, before leaving to take the same job for Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

After four years in Carroll County’s top schools job, Lockard told the News-Post on Friday he was excited to return to Frederick County, where his home and family are. Serving as the superintendent required constant late nights, plus weekend and holiday work, he said.

“My family has made a lot of sacrifices for me to be able to do that work,” Lockard said. “I really wanted to get closer to home, be more available to my family.”

Lockard said working as an elementary principal was “one of the best jobs I’ve had in my career.” And in what he called “a full-circle moment,” New Market Elementary was where he worked as a student teacher in college, and later, where he held his first assistant principalship.

“I just feel incredibly fortunate that Frederick County has welcomed me back in this role,” he said.

The district on Thursday also announced a host of personnel changes at the central office level and the reshuffling of other school principals across the county.

Scott Murphy, Montgomery County Public Schools’ current director of college and career readiness and districtwide programs, will become the director of curriculum, instruction and innovation for FCPS. He’ll work under Kevin Cuppett, the department’s executive director.

DeVeda Coley, principal of Spring Ridge Elementary, will fill a new position FCPS called “supervisor of community school programs.”

Katherine Gull was promoted to head the English learners department following the retirement of the current supervisor, Larry Steinly. Kelly Denti was promoted to supervisor of local assessment and intervention following the transfer of the current supervisor, Kyle Barnette.

The following schools will have new principals effective July 1, FCPS said.

  • Brunswick High: Christopher Berry is transferring from Tuscarora High.
  • Linganore High: Michael Dillman is transferring from Brunswick High.
  • Oakdale High: William Caulfield is promoted from assistant principal at Walkersville High.
  • Parkway Elementary: John Ridenour is promoted from acting principal.
  • Spring Ridge Elementary: Jason Bowser is transferring from New Market Elementary.
  • Tuscarora High: Lisa Smith is transferring from Oakdale High.
  • Wolfsville Elementary: John Veronie, acting principal at Sabillasville Elementary, replaces Linda Stuart, who retired.

The following schools will have new assistant principals effective July 1.

Ballenger Creek Middle: Jeffrey Marker transfers from Western Heights Middle in Washington County.

Brunswick Elementary: Laura Davidson transfers from Middletown Elementary.

Brunswick High: Kelli Green transfers from Gov. Thomas Johnson High.

Crestwood Middle: Jason Hawk is promoted from Brunswick Middle, where he is a Social Studies teacher.

Frederick High: Donna Clabaugh transfers from FCPS Central Office.

Gov. Thomas Johnson High: William Gross is promoted from acting assistant principal. Jennifer Harris transfers from Fairfax County Public Schools.

Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle: Matthew McVay transfers from Ballenger Creek Middle.

Linganore High: Erik Engelstatter transfers from Frederick High

Middletown High: Stephanie Bittner transfers from Brunswick High.

Middletown Middle: Shabana Sayed is promoted from the Middle School Blended Virtual Program. Chelsea Skoczylas transfers from Windsor Knolls Middle.

Monocacy Elementary: Melissa Burton transfers from Brunswick Elementary.

Monocacy Middle: Derek Hoover-Beet transfers from Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle.

Oakdale Elementary: Lana Dayhoff is promoted from acting assistant principal.

Oakdale High: Brooke Hontz transfers from Middletown High.

Oakdale Middle: Toby Heusser is promoted from acting assistant principal.

Thurmont Middle: Christopher Bittner is promoted from Middletown Middle, where he taught Social Studies.

Tuscarora High: Kevin Hall is promoted from acting assistant principal.

Urbana Elementary: David Migdal transfers from Whittier Elementary.

Walkersville Elementary: Heather Macauley transfers from Spring Ridge Elementary. Josalyn Moskowitz transfers from Hickory Elementary in Washington County.

Walkersville High: Jody Ratti transfers from Tuscarora High.

Walkersville Middle: Amy Newkirk transfers from Monocacy Middle.

Waverley Elementary: Sara Ajisafe transfers from the Elementary School Blended Virtual program.

Whittier Elementary: Jill Barnes transfers from Butterfly Ridge Elementary.

Windsor Knolls Middle: Tamara Lamberson transfers from Middletown Middle.

Yellow Springs Elementary: Lisa Wrzesinski transfers from Urbana Elementary.

