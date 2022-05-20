DES MOINES — Iowa children will not face a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for attendance in school, college or a child care center under a bill that is headed to the governor’s desk. The bill would not allow mandates for attendance at any licensed child care...
(The Center Square) – Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal for Iowa taxpayers to use $55 million to fund 10,000 scholarships for private school expenses will not pass this year. For weeks, Reynolds has tried to convince House Republicans,...
DES MOINES — A proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds to shift taxpayer funding for public schools to scholarships for private school tuition assistance will not pass the Iowa Legislature this year, a top statehouse Republican said Monday. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said there were not enough...
Comments / 0