Big Ten football programs ranked by all-time conference winning percentage
The Big Ten is one of the most historic and followed college football conferences in the history of the sport. There are legends and stories that run deep through the heartland. From the early days of leather helmets to today’s finely tuned athletes, the Big Ten is second-to-none when it comes to bringing in revenue and having eyes tuned to their games.
But the conference has had some cyclical moments in its past. There have been periods of dominance from various teams throughout history and that has a good chance of holding true in the future as well. Sure, Ohio State and Michigan have been the top dogs when looking from start to finish, but even the Wolverines hit a pretty deep valley for a while. OSU has not been immune to a down few years either.
But if you take all the conference games, which teams lead the way as far as wins and winning percentage? Yeah, can probably guess that the Buckeyes and Wolverines are at the top, but which is No. 1? Where do things line up from there?
Here is a look at Big Ten records of all the current teams in the conference ranked by winning percentage throughout conference-only games. We count down from No. 14 to No. 1 with total wins also noted.
14
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.171)
Overall record: (12-58)
13
Maryland Terrapins
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.288)
Overall record: (19-47)
12
Indiana Hoosiers
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.303)
Overall record: (220-522-24)
11
Northwestern Wildcats
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.372)
Overall record: (295-505-21)
10
Illinois Fighting Illini
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.442)
Overall record: (353-449-31)
9
Purdue Boilermakers
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.456)
Overall record: (343-413-31)
8
Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.473)
Overall record: (44-49)
7
Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.473)
Overall record: (364-408-28)
6
Iowa Hawkeyes
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.475)
Overall record: (348-386-25)
5
Wisconsin Badgers
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.506)
Overall record: (393-384-41)
4
Michigan State Spartans
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.564)
Overall record: (295-227-9)
3
Penn State Nittany Lions
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.622)
Overall conference record: (148-90)
2
Michigan Wolverines
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.706)
Overall record: (529-215-18)
1
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Details
Conference winning percentage: (.747)
Overall record: (543-146-24)
