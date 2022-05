KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Broadway is closed at Buchanan following a crash that happened around 2 a.m., officials with the Knoxville Police Department said. The crash knocked over a utility pole, and KUB is on scene repairing the damage. KPD officials said they are not sure how long the repair will take.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO