Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Triple Murder, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole

By News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa man was found guilty of three counts of murder...

Del City Student Killed In Park Shooting, Police Looking For Suspects After Initial Arrest

Midwest City police anticipate additional arrests related to Friday’s deadly shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park that killed a 15-year-old and injured another teen. “His life was cut short. I feel like a part of me died with him and I will never get that part of me back,” said Robyn Hopkins, mother of Cashawn Glaze. She said Glaze was an “innocent bystander” in the incident.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Following Young Girls Home

Tulsa Police believe the arrest of a burglary suspect stopped a man who was targeting children. Police arrested William Parnell after several reports said he was following young girls when they got off of a school bus. Parnell is facing a complaint of second degree burglary, which because he’s a...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Robbing Several Tulsa Businesses

Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of robbing three different businesses over the course of a week. TPD says officers arrested Andrew Wise after he allegedly stole from a Reasor's pharmacy near 71st and Sheridan on Monday. According to police, Wise is suspected of having robbed a Braum's near...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Shooting Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge

A teenager has been identified as the victim of a shootout outside a Tulsa hookah lounge. According to police, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was killed in a gun battle outside the "Love More Hookah Lounge" near Admiral and Lewis on May 15th. Police say Jones was shot in the head, and...
Tulsa Police: 1 Person Recovering After Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday. According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole. Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but...
Police investigate downtown Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Tulsa. Police said an altercation occurred and one person was shot Tuesday morning outside of a business near West 15th Street and Riverside Drive. Police said all parties, including the suspected shooter, were taken in for...
Broken Arrow Police Identify 79-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning. Authorities said the two-car crash near North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle killed 79-year-old Alan Sanstra. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and shut down the north and southbound lanes...
Public Safety
Man Breaks Into Mayfest Tent, Steals Several Paintings

Tulsa Police are looking for a man that they say broke into a tent at Mayfest and stole several paintings. Police say each painting is valued at more than $1,000 dollars. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
Deadly Crash Near Broken Arrow Kills 1 Person

One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The...
Fire Marshall Investigating Fire In Crescent That Killed 3 Kids

Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
Bullets Hit Tulsa House In Shootout Between Car, Bicycle

Tulsa Police are investigating a shootout between a car and bicycle Saturday evening. Police said bullets also hit a house with four people inside, but nobody was hit. The shooting happened near Pine and Sheridan around 1 p.m. Officers said someone in a dark colored SUV started shooting at a...
