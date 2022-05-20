Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Triple Murder, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole

Midwest City police anticipate additional arrests related to Friday’s deadly shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park that killed a 15-year-old and injured another teen. “His life was cut short. I feel like a part of me died with him and I will never get that part of me back,” said Robyn Hopkins, mother of Cashawn Glaze. She said Glaze was an “innocent bystander” in the incident.
Tulsa Police believe the arrest of a burglary suspect stopped a man who was targeting children. Police arrested William Parnell after several reports said he was following young girls when they got off of a school bus. Parnell is facing a complaint of second degree burglary, which because he’s a...
The man accused of killing his child's mother earlier in May was arrested in Texas last week. Dallas Police said Charles Colbert shot Ashley Sneed near I-244 and Mingo. They said he got angry with her after she tried to serve him child custody papers. Dallas Police arrested Colbert Friday...
Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of robbing three different businesses over the course of a week. TPD says officers arrested Andrew Wise after he allegedly stole from a Reasor's pharmacy near 71st and Sheridan on Monday. According to police, Wise is suspected of having robbed a Braum's near...
A teenager has been identified as the victim of a shootout outside a Tulsa hookah lounge. According to police, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was killed in a gun battle outside the "Love More Hookah Lounge" near Admiral and Lewis on May 15th. Police say Jones was shot in the head, and...
More than two weeks since an arrest warrant was issued, Tulsa police say a man charged with murdering his child’s mother, was picked up in Dallas. Lt. Brandon Watkins, head of homicide at the Tulsa Police Department, confirmed he was picked up in Texas. Charles Colbert was charged with...
TULSA, Okla. — A family home was hit by multiple bullets after a shootout took place outside their north Tulsa home. On Saturday, three men in a black SUV opened fire on a man riding a bike near Sheridan and Pine, according to Tulsa Police. The man on the...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has just released the identity of the victim of Tulsa’s Homicide 31 2022. 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed outside the Love More Hookah Lounge in Tulsa on May 15th at around 2 a.m. in the morning. Jones’ family has...
Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday. According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole. Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Tulsa. Police said an altercation occurred and one person was shot Tuesday morning outside of a business near West 15th Street and Riverside Drive. Police said all parties, including the suspected shooter, were taken in for...
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning. Authorities said the two-car crash near North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle killed 79-year-old Alan Sanstra. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. and shut down the north and southbound lanes...
Midwest City police have identified and arrested one of two people connected to a deadly double shooting Friday afternoon. Mauryon Williams, 18, was arrested and booked into the Midwest City jail Saturday before authorities transferred him to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a police affidavit, Williams was involved...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students from a Tulsa elementary school will meet once again with Tulsa Police in an effort to build stronger relationships in the community. News On 6's Cal Day was live on Monday morning with details on "Project Trust."
Tulsa Police are looking for a man that they say broke into a tent at Mayfest and stole several paintings. Police say each painting is valued at more than $1,000 dollars. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The...
Oklahoma City police attempted to locate a suspect with a felony warrant Sunday afternoon. Officers had a perimeter set up near NW 8th and Peniel Avenue. Authorities said they initially located the suspect, but the suspect took off running. Police have since left the scene without the suspect in custody.
TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot in the woods after an argument with another man over a woman Saturday, Tulsa police said. The shooting was reported near Garnett and Admiral just before 11 a.m. Tulsa police said the two men were living in the woods and were arguing...
Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
Tulsa Police are investigating a shootout between a car and bicycle Saturday evening. Police said bullets also hit a house with four people inside, but nobody was hit. The shooting happened near Pine and Sheridan around 1 p.m. Officers said someone in a dark colored SUV started shooting at a...
