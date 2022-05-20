Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Triple Murder, Jury Recommends Life Without Parole

Midwest City police anticipate additional arrests related to Friday’s deadly shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park that killed a 15-year-old and injured another teen. “His life was cut short. I feel like a part of me died with him and I will never get that part of me back,” said Robyn Hopkins, mother of Cashawn Glaze. She said Glaze was an “innocent bystander” in the incident.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO