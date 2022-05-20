ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Week in Review, May 16-20: Aquarium Renovations, ‘Cajun Avengers’ and More

By Rich Collins
bizneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Work is underway at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, where a $34 million renovation will convert the old IMAX movie theater space into the new home of the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. It’s the most ambitious upgrade of the attraction since it opened in 1990. The...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
B93

A Few Texas Bars are Raising The Age Limit to 25+

Have you ever been to a bar and thought, man there are a lot of 'kids' here. Did someone way, Cactus Canyon? LOL. That will be thing of the past for some bars in Texas. As reported by KSAT-12, Bently's on Broadway announced the change on its Facebook page, but they're not the only business doing this. The Bar Horizons & More advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." That bar has chosen to up the age for entry to 30 and up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Aquarium#Review#Aquarium Renovations#Cajun Avengers#Insectarium#Audubon#Hri Hospitality#The Doubletree Suites
CultureMap Austin

This Hill Country hot spot cashes in with $40 million in Airbnb income

It really pays to be an Airbnb host in the Hill Country hot spot of Fredericksburg. Data released by Airbnb shows that among rural counties in Texas, Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County — anchored by Fredericksburg — hauled in $40 million last year. That, by far, was the biggest Airbnb income total for any rural county in Texas. In fact, Gillespie County represented a little over one-third of the roughly $115 million earned in 2021 by rural Airbnb hosts in the Lone Star State.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Saipan Tribune

San Antonio street renamed in honor of ‘Tan Amalia’

The street originally named Laiguan Avenue between the basketball court four-way intersection in San Antonio is now known as the “Tan Amalian Badu Avenue.”. Renamed in honor of “Tan” Amalia Deleon Guerrero Diaz, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang led other officials in a renaming ceremony last Wednesday, dedicating the street to a woman who once lived along that street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Eat in Fredericksburg

A fresh and modern place for lunch, dinner or drinks, Sage delivers whether you’re celebrating or looking to relax after a morning of shopping. You’ll find unique twists on classics, like chicken and waffles flavored with jalapeno and sriracha. There’s also an indulgent chef’s featured dinner for two that’s perfect for special occasions or splurges. 241 E. Austin St.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy