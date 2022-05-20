ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Dorothy J. Wacker, 89, St. Cloud

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2875 10th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, for Dorothy J. Wacker, age 89, who passed away on May 18, 2022, at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will...

wjon.com

wjon.com

Lorraine C. Solberg, 93, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine C. Solberg, age 93, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta with family by her side. Reverend Rev Laurn Virnig will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wjon.com

Shirley M. Kronenberg, 85, Clear Lake

Shirley M. Kronenberg, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church, Clear Lake, MN. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Burial will be in the parish Cemetery. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
wjon.com

Mary Kay Amundson, 79, St. Cloud

May 18, 1943 - May 21, 2022. Mary Kay Amundson, age 79 of St. Cloud, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Mary Kay was born on May 18, 1943 to Lorne and Dorothy (Nilles) Zimmer in Cherokee, IA. She and her family moved to Moose Lake when she was 16 years old, but lived most of her life in St. Cloud. Mary Kay was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Amundson on June 22, 1963 in Moose Lake. She worked as the Women’s Athletic Equipment Manager at St. Cloud State University for 25 years. Mary Kay projected the image of Christ and faith led her life. She was an active member of Riverside Church in Sauk Rapids. She also volunteered for Project Astride. Mary Kay enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Everyone was family to Mary Kay. She was very giving, social, and loved unconditionally. Most importantly, she was so proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wjon.com

Eileen Delores (Feia-Pilarski) Fussy, 93, Bowlus (formerly of Holdingford)

Eileen Delores (Feia-Pilarski) Fussy, 93-year-old resident of Bowlus formerly of Holdingford, MN died Sunday, May 22 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Hedwigs Church in Holdingford, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford and from 10:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Parish Prayer will be said at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Christian Mother's Rosary at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the church.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
wjon.com

Michael J. Holthaus, 59, Eden Valley

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Michael J. Holthaus, age 59, who passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
wjon.com

Marcus “Marc” Benedict Faerber, 86, St. Cloud

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marcus “Marc” Benedict Faerber, age 86, of St. Cloud will be at 11 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marcus died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the St. Benedict Senior Community. The Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wjon.com

Shirley H. (Petron) Gebhardt, 88, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1934 - May 21, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota for Shirley (Petron) Gebhardt, age 88, who passed away on Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery, Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 before the Mass at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
wjon.com

Jon “Chris” Sutton, 53, Saint Cloud

Services celebrating the life of Jon C. Sutton, age 53 of Saint Cloud, will be at First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62701 on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, at 2:00pm. Chris passed away peacefully in his home on May 19, 2022. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home. A link to the live service will be posted on the funeral homes Facebook page and website.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wjon.com

Gayle D. Hagen, 78, Sauk Rapids

Gayle Diane Hagen, age 78, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, Mn. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, Sartell, MN. Funeral arrangements made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

