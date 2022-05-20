Dorothy J. Wacker, 89, St. Cloud

May 18, 1943 - May 21, 2022. Mary Kay Amundson, age 79 of St. Cloud, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Mary Kay was born on May 18, 1943 to Lorne and Dorothy (Nilles) Zimmer in Cherokee, IA. She and her family moved to Moose Lake when she was 16 years old, but lived most of her life in St. Cloud. Mary Kay was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Amundson on June 22, 1963 in Moose Lake. She worked as the Women’s Athletic Equipment Manager at St. Cloud State University for 25 years. Mary Kay projected the image of Christ and faith led her life. She was an active member of Riverside Church in Sauk Rapids. She also volunteered for Project Astride. Mary Kay enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Everyone was family to Mary Kay. She was very giving, social, and loved unconditionally. Most importantly, she was so proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

