LAKEVILLE — An accident involving a car and a golf cart resulted in the transportation of a victim by helicopter to Hartford Hospital on Sunday, May 22. A State Police report filed at 1:59 p.m. stated that Kenneth R. Kubie of Norwalk was traveling north on Route 41 (Sharon Road) in a 2017 Subaru Forester. A golf cart, which was property of The Hotchkiss School and operated by James R. Seitz of Torrington, was traveling westbound on Easy Street.

LAKEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO