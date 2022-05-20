ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Dreyfoos intruder had dreams of Yale, mother says

By Gary Detman
cw34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The mother of the man shot to death by police at Dreyfoos School of the Arts said he had big dreams. The shooting happened one week ago, Friday. Police said Romen Phelps, 33, crashed his van through the front gate and ran...

cw34.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm City, FL
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Vero Beach women killed in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP — Two women died after a taxi cab jumped the curb following a collision with another vehicle then struck pedestrians on a sidewalk at a busy San Francisco street corner, police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the South of Market neighborhood....
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
WPBF News 25

WPBF 25 To The Rescue: Meet Beto, a 4-year-old mix

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Beto is a cool-looking dude that is ready for a home!. Beto was rescued by Tri-County Animal Rescue from Puerto Rico. WPBF To The Rescue: Animals ready to find forever homes. He is a sweet boy that likes being off-leash. He likes running around and...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police looking for driver involved in deadly Boynton Beach crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs help finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash. On May 20, a 2017 Audi A4 was going westbound on Woolbright Road when the driver drove off the road into a grass swale, causing the car to rotate. While rotating, the car struck a concrete pole on the front right side.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Dale Spidle charged with premeditated murder in killing of 10-month-old

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout north Broward remains in jail with no bond. Dale Spidle faced a bond court judge Saturday. Spidle, who was wearing a cast, told the judge his arm was broken in three places. He’s accused of killing a woman and a 10-month-old baby boy in the unit next door to his condo in Coral Springs Friday afternoon. Police said Spidle then sped off in his car, causing several crashes before carjacking and killing a driver in Pompano Beach. Spidle was taken into custody in Coconut Creek Saturday afternoon. South-American...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Slain 4-year-old’s memorial in Plantation turns into call for action

Greyson Martin Kessler never got to finish nursery school. Exactly a year ago, the 4-year-old was found in a downtown Fort Lauderdale condominium having been slain by his father in a murder-suicide. At a memorial Saturday afternoon in Plantation’s Deicke Park, across the street from her home, Greyson’s mother, Alison “Ali” Kessler, alternated between efficiently organizing a series of speeches ...
PLANTATION, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Shooting#Yale School#Intruder#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Attention teens looking for a job this summer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – If your teenager is looking for a summer job, have them pay a visit to J.P Taravella High School for a job fair on Tuesday. The job fair is open to all Coral Springs high school aged students. The event will take place from 5:30...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Woman With Special Needs Son Forced Out of Home Due to Rising Rent

The growing rent crisis in South Florida rears its ugly head with a family who has a loved one with special needs reaching out for help. Yolanda Rosado’s call for assistance made its way to NBC 6 after she was forced to move from the home where her family lived for years, but this spring, the skyrocketing prices left her and her son in a desperate situation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Woman caught in food truck explosion remains in critical condition

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida seafood festival in Indian River County was rocked by an explosion last Saturday morning, and a woman was left in critical condition. According to Vero Beach police, a food truck exploded at just before 9 a.m. as the event was just about to start at Riverside Park.
VERO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Report: Three Americans Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bahamas Resort

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Americans who died at a resort in the Bahamas earlier this month were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Bahamian news reports. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida were found dead inside their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island on May 6th. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment. The autopsy and toxicology reports are expected to be released soon, according to the newspapers. The night before their deaths, the Phillips complained they were feeling ill and were treated at a local medical facility. The next morning, police say Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall in his villa. Robbie Phillips was on their bed. Both showed signs of convulsion. Minutes earlier, police had found Vincent Chiarella dead on the floor of his villa. Donna Chiarella was experiencing severe swelling and paralysis. Samples taken from the couples’ rooms were analyzed to determine what may have led to their deaths. A lab in Philadelphia assisted with toxicological examinations in conjunction with Bahamian pathologists.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy