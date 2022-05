BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs help finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash. On May 20, a 2017 Audi A4 was going westbound on Woolbright Road when the driver drove off the road into a grass swale, causing the car to rotate. While rotating, the car struck a concrete pole on the front right side.

