Saint George, UT

Fear not the bibimbap – confidently venture into Korean flavors in St. George

By Becky Stein
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE —Korean cuisine is adventurous. It is full of spice, uncommon vegetables and unique preparations, few of which are found in an average American diet. Trying it for the first time can be daunting. St. George now has a couple establishments serving the most traditional of options with very different...

Wedding (May 25, 2022)

Andy and Katie Rose announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Abby to Kirk Brown, son of Scott and Kim Brown, this Friday May 27, 2022 in the Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor that...
CEDAR CITY, UT
‘An angel from on high:’ Red Cliffs Temple receives a heavenly addition

ST. GEORGE — Installation of a towering, gilded statue of Angel Moroni drew dozens of onlookers to the Red Cliffs Temple construction site on Tuesday morning. Crane operators and construction workers collaborated to hoist and secure the statue to a central spire that rises above the three-story building. Other workers, local residents and even visitors snapped photos and recorded videos of the statue’s progress to its eventual resting place atop the pink-hued edifice.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Southern Utah Events Guide – May 19, 2022

St. George, UT – — This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the 9th Annual 1940’s Hangar Dance, SMSUU Concert with Dr. Ka-Wai YU and Urs Rutishauser, Washington City Arts Council Spring Art Show, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an...
UTAH STATE
Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most-viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, May 21-22. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories. Mother of Dammeron Valley...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Beecher Walker opens new office in St. George

St. George — Beecher Walker Architects of Holladay, Utah, is pleased to name four new partners at the firm and also new Senior Associates. Beecher Walker was established in 1998 by founding Principals Jory Walker and Lyle Beecher and has been a leading commercial architecture firm in the Mountain West ever since. “We would not be where we are today without the skill and dedication of our entire team, but certain individuals have really made an indelible imprint on our firm and we wanted to acknowledge and reward both their dedication and performance over the years,” says Jory Walker, Principal, President, Beecher Walker. And years with the company they have in spades. The new full partners are Anthony Lyman (21 years), Gary Gowers (22 years), Ryan Griffiths (18 years), and Jill Howells Blayden (18 years). In addition, the firm has also named four Senior Associates: David Morris (12 years), Brad Beecher (12 years), Chad Beus (8 years), Dustin Glazer (6 years). “We are fortunate our firm has continued to thrive all these years and we want to make sure it is positioned well to continue to prosper and serve our current and future clients to the utmost in the years to come,” commented Walker. New partner Anthony Lyman added, “There have always been many opportunities for advancement and personal growth throughout my years at Beecher Walker, and there will continue to be for both current and future employees that are eager to take on challenges and responsibilities necessary for the success of the firm and employees alike.”
HOLLADAY, UT
Wheel torn from pickup during 2-vehicle crash on Sunset Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A wheel was torn from a pickup truck when two vehicles collided on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive during heavy lunchtime traffic Tuesday. Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a rollover just west of the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive in St. George. Officers arrived to find two drivers who reported they were uninjured at the scene.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
Headed to Zion National Park? Here’s what you should know before you go

ST. GEORGE — In preparation for the oncoming summer, Zion National Park increased shuttle service on Sunday and released additional information about its 2022 season. Every year, the National Park Service adjusts shuttle schedules and campground availability to reflect the seasons. According to a press release issued by the park service, here is what you need to know to plan your visit this summer.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Driver walks away from rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver walked away from the scene of a rollover crash after his tire blew out near mile marker 65 on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:07 p.m. A silver Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when its rear, driver’s side tire blew out, causing it to veer off the road and roll over, UHP Sgt. Bambi Baie said.
CEDAR CITY, UT

